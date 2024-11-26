News & Insights

Nokia completes network slicing trial with Du

November 26, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has completed a network slicing trial with Du, a telecom and digital services provider. This trial is the UAE’s first live transport slicing deployment which will allow the service provider to operate a variety of network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure.

