Nokia completes network slicing trial with Du

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has completed a network slicing trial with Du, a telecom and digital services provider. This trial is the UAE’s first live transport slicing deployment which will allow the service provider to operate a variety of network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure.
