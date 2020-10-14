Nokia Collaborates With Spark for 5G Services in Auckland

Nokia Corporation NOK recently collaborated with leading New Zealand mobile operator Spark to launch 5G services in the Auckland Viaduct region and bring forth high-speed wireless connectivity to users who have come to attend a major international sailing event. In addition to 5G rollout for improved digital experience, the partnership aims to offer an immersive multi-sensory experience to visitors, thereby promoting tourism in the island nation.



Spark will leverage Nokia’s AirScale portfolio to deploy 5G services in in downtown Auckland. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership. The products can be easily upgraded through a software update and help to reduce network complexity.



In order to further improve network agility, Spark will also leverage Nokia Software’s NetAct Cloud network management system, which is cloud-agnostic and manages both radio and core networks. It provides diverse applications for fault management, configuration management, performance management and security management for holistic network management capabilities.



Moreover, Nokia will power Spark’s 5G Race Zone, which is a 4D immersive experience to put sailing fans in the heart of the action with a multi-crew simulator and a wind tunnel that visualizes wind data. Notably, Nokia has a long-standing business relationship with Spark across multiple domains, including IP, optical and wireless. The current partnership is likely to add further momentum for nationwide 5G rollout in the near future.



Moving forward, Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are expected to improve market conditions significantly in 2020 and beyond.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 100 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 25.1% in the past six months compared with the industry rally of 42.9%.





We remain impressed with the inherent long-term growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Viasat Inc. VSAT, Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Viasat has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Aviat has a VGM Score of B and has gained 63.4% in the past year.



Cambium has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 126.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

