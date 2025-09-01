Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband

Nokia NOK has been chosen by Vortex Group to upgrade its IP edge and transport network across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat in India. The initiative aims to boost broadband speeds, extend connectivity to underserved areas and transform Vortex’s infrastructure into a more scalable and efficient system. Through this upgrade, more than 150 smaller ISPs connected to Vortex’s backbone will gain access to high-speed, reliable services, helping them deliver improved Internet experiences to customers across the three states.

The transformation will be driven by Nokia’s advanced Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) solution. Vortex will reduce capital and operational costs while improving performance and reliability by replacing multiple smaller BNGs with a single, scalable platform supporting more than 200,000 subscribers.

This strategic investment also enables the launch of faster broadband plans, rapid expansion and a stronger backbone for future growth and wholesale partnerships. Nokia’s IP edge and transport platforms, powered by its proprietary silicon, offer the flexibility and scalability needed for long-term sustainable service delivery.

A major part of the modernization involves shifting Vortex’s network from Layer 2 (L2) to a Layer 3 (L3) IP/MPLS-based architecture, significantly enhancing capacity and operational efficiency. Nokia will provide its 7250 IXR series routers and 7750 SR-1 BNG, allowing Vortex to replace legacy equipment with high-capacity, future-ready solutions.

Management highlighted that with the rising demand for broadband, providers need networks that scale efficiently without compromising reliability. The company’s 7750 SR-1 BNG and 7250 IXR routers will enable Vortex to consolidate infrastructure, cut operational overhead and expand into new markets, all while enhancing services for existing customers.

Nokia Expands 5G, Cloud and Enterprise Reach

Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.

Nokia is experiencing solid momentum in its key focus areas of software and enterprise, which bodes well for its licensing business. The company is also well-positioned to gain from copper and fiber rollouts in passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier that is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks.

Nokia announced an expansion of its IP routing business into the data center market and highlighted that Apple was deploying its technology at its data centers. The company intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. At the same time, it is focused on building a strong, scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. Nokia’s C-Band portfolio supports 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Nokia have lost 3.6% over the past year against the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 27%.



