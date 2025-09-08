Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin

Nokia NOK has been selected by the City of Superior to provide its advanced fiber and IP solutions as part of ConnectSuperior, the city’s ambitious plan to extend fiber-optic infrastructure to every home and business. This new wholesale open-access network will be owned and operated by the city, enabling Internet service providers (ISPs) to deliver ultra-broadband services to approximately 26,000 currently underserved residents.

Nokia will collaborate closely with the City of Superior’s team to deploy the network working alongside technology integrators dMCA/LightSpeed and ePlus. The company’s industry-leading fiber and IP solutions will deliver carrier-grade performance and ultra-fast Internet access, helping the city establish a future-ready broadband network capable of meeting growing demands for capacity and advanced services.

The solution supports a full range of Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies, from XGS and 25G PON to future 50G PON and beyond, providing the flexibility needed to optimize the network for specific business needs.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

In addition, Nokia will provide its cloud-native Altiplano Open Access platform, enabling neutral-host network sharing for fiber-to-the-home services. This platform, with advanced operational isolation and process automation, empowers wholesalers to efficiently share the same fiber infrastructure, making them the infrastructure partner of choice while delivering a broad range of digital broadband services.

The company will also deploy its carrier-grade 7750 Service Routers to meet the City of Superior’s high standards for scalability, reliability, security and network optimization. These solutions and technical expertise will play a critical role in helping the city run a successful wholesale broadband business and bring ultra-fast Internet to the community.

Nokia’s technology is being increasingly adopted by companies seeking to modernize their networks. Recently, Nokia was chosen by Vortex Group to upgrade its IP edge and transport network across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat in India. The initiative aims to boost broadband speeds, extend connectivity to underserved areas and transform Vortex’s infrastructure into a more scalable and efficient system.

Also, Nokia recently announced a contract with Extreme Broadband ("EBB") and its subsidiary, Open DC, to enhance the performance and security of Open DC’s AI data centers across Malaysia. This initiative aligns with the country’s National Cloud Computing Policy and caters to the high standards of the banking and financial services sector, strengthening EBB and Open DC’s position as leading players in Malaysia’s digital infrastructure space.

Nokia is leading the shift of global enterprises toward smart virtual networks by creating a unified infrastructure for all services, integrating mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks, along with the software and services to manage them. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Nokia is transforming how people and devices communicate and connect. This includes enabling seamless adoption of 5G, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and the Internet of Things. In 2025, the company anticipates strong sales growth in its Network Infrastructure, Cloud, and Network Services segment, while expecting stable net sales in the Mobile Networks segment.

However, Nokia faces exposure to the highly cyclical telecommunications industry, where periods of heavy investment are often followed by slowdowns, creating uncertainty around its revenue growth. Additionally, intense competition in the wireless equipment market and broader macroeconomic challenges continue to pose significant risks.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 6.8% over the past year against the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 32.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Salesforce, Inc. CRM. UI, IDCC and CRM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 49.5%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 82.47%. Its shares have surged 91.7% in the past six months.

IDCC earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 54.27%. InterDigital’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 120.7% in the past year.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 3.18%. In the last reported quarter, Salesforce delivered an earnings surprise of 5.05%. CRM’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.8%. Its shares have inched up 2.1% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.