Nokia Cancels Repurchased Shares in Strategic Move

Nokia Corporation has canceled 157.6 million repurchased shares as part of its buyback program, a move that does not impact the company’s share capital or total equity. This cancellation, registered with the Finnish Trade Register, reduces the total number of shares and votes to approximately 5.6 billion. Investors may view this as a strategic step in managing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.
