Nokia Boosts Stock Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Nokia has accelerated its stock buyback program, acquiring nearly 1.94 million shares for approximately 8.53 million euros on October 24, 2024. This move is part of a larger initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company now holds over 183 million of its own shares, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

