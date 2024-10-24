News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Boosts Stock Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

October 24, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its stock buyback program, acquiring nearly 1.94 million shares for approximately 8.53 million euros on October 24, 2024. This move is part of a larger initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company now holds over 183 million of its own shares, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.