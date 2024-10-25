News & Insights

Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has actively repurchased 1,794,741 of its own shares on October 25, 2024, as part of a share buyback initiative designed to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The total cost of the transactions executed on this date amounted to EUR 7,926,474, and the company now holds 185,625,881 treasury shares. This move is part of Nokia’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

