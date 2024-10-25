Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has actively repurchased 1,794,741 of its own shares on October 25, 2024, as part of a share buyback initiative designed to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The total cost of the transactions executed on this date amounted to EUR 7,926,474, and the company now holds 185,625,881 treasury shares. This move is part of Nokia’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.