Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Nokia has repurchased over 1.8 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The total cost of the repurchase on November 14, 2024, was approximately EUR 7.78 million. This move is part of Nokia’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its strong financial position.

