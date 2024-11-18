News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Nokia Corporation has repurchased 1,761,788 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.20 per share, as part of a larger buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This move is part of Nokia’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, with the total cost of the latest transactions amounting to EUR 7.4 million. Following this acquisition, Nokia now holds over 201 million treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.