Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

Nokia Corporation has repurchased 1,761,788 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.20 per share, as part of a larger buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This move is part of Nokia’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, with the total cost of the latest transactions amounting to EUR 7.4 million. Following this acquisition, Nokia now holds over 201 million treasury shares.

