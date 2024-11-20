Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, purchasing approximately 4.17 million shares valued at nearly 17 million euros on November 20, 2024. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. Investors may find this move significant as it reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

