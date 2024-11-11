Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased over 1.8 million of its own shares as part of a strategic buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The buyback, which began earlier this year, is part of Nokia’s efforts to bolster shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

