Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Plan

Nokia has advanced its share buyback program, purchasing nearly 2 million of its own shares for a total of €8.5 million as part of a broader initiative to return up to €600 million to shareholders. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and signifies confidence in the company’s future prospects. The accelerated repurchase program is set to continue until the end of 2024.

