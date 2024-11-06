News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Plan

November 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has advanced its share buyback program, purchasing nearly 2 million of its own shares for a total of €8.5 million as part of a broader initiative to return up to €600 million to shareholders. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and signifies confidence in the company’s future prospects. The accelerated repurchase program is set to continue until the end of 2024.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.