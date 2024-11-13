Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, purchasing 1,921,845 of its own shares at an average price of 4.20 euros each, amounting to a total of 8,080,782 euros. This move is part of a broader initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company now holds 195,325,962 of its own shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

