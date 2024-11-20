News & Insights

Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Aggressive Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation continues its aggressive share buyback strategy, purchasing over 4 million shares on November 20, 2024, as part of its EUR 600 million program to return cash to shareholders. The initiative, which began earlier this year, aims to enhance shareholder value, with Nokia holding over 209 million treasury shares following the latest transactions. This move reflects Nokia’s commitment to leveraging its financial resources for the benefit of its investors.

