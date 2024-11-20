Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Aggressive Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nokia Corporation continues its aggressive share buyback strategy, purchasing over 4 million shares on November 20, 2024, as part of its EUR 600 million program to return cash to shareholders. The initiative, which began earlier this year, aims to enhance shareholder value, with Nokia holding over 209 million treasury shares following the latest transactions. This move reflects Nokia’s commitment to leveraging its financial resources for the benefit of its investors.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.