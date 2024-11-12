News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Accelerated Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased nearly 2 million of its own shares as part of an accelerated share buyback program, aiming to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This strategic move underscores Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects its financial stability. The recent purchase on November 12, 2024, involved a transaction cost totaling over EUR 8.3 million.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.