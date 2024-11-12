Nokia Boosts Shareholder Value with Accelerated Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased nearly 2 million of its own shares as part of an accelerated share buyback program, aiming to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This strategic move underscores Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects its financial stability. The recent purchase on November 12, 2024, involved a transaction cost totaling over EUR 8.3 million.

