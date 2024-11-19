News & Insights

Nokia Boosts Share Buyback Initiative

November 19, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, acquiring nearly 4 million shares at an average price of 4.17 euros each, as part of a strategy to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders by the end of 2024. The company now holds over 205 million of its own shares, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

