Nokia Boosts Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

October 29, 2024 — 04:34 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, acquiring over 1.6 million shares for approximately 7.47 million euros. This initiative, part of a broader plan to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors may find this move a promising sign of financial strength and confidence in Nokia’s future prospects.

