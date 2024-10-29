Nokia Boosts Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has accelerated its share buyback program, acquiring over 1.6 million shares for approximately 7.47 million euros. This initiative, part of a broader plan to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors may find this move a promising sign of financial strength and confidence in Nokia’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.