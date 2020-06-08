Nokia Boosts Network Sustainability With 5G Cooling Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced the commercial deployment of its 5G liquid cooling base station solution — AirScale Base Station — to help Finland-based telecommunications services company, Elisa, curtail its power consumption and CO2 emissions. Touted as the first such offering in the world, the innovative product underscores Nokia’s commitment to combat climate change and make networking businesses more sustainable, especially at a time when network operators shift toward experience-driven and automated operations to achieve significant cost savings.



With a history of nearly 140 years, Elisa is recognized as the forerunner in telecommunications and digital services in Finland, catering to approximately 2.8 million customers across its extensive network. The company had collaborated with telco giants like Vodafone Group Plc VOD and Tele 2 to deliver best-in-class communication services, thereby boosting competitiveness in the global market.



The avant-garde 5G liquid cooling technology by Nokia will enable Elisa to minimize power consumption by 30% and lower CO2 emissions by about 80%. The solution was previously commercially deployed in Elisa’s 2G, 3G and 4G base stations. The latest liquid-cooled base station sites are silent and require zero maintenance. With this out-of-the-box technology, Elisa will be able to convert and re-use heat, thereby significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Markedly, the company aims to be carbon neutral by 2020 and deliver the wide benefits of this technology to new customers, thereby maintaining its 5G leadership across the globe.



It is worth mentioning that Nokia is the first equipment vendor to introduce a liquid cooled base station that enables operators to make the networking infrastructure more cost-effective by deploying renewable energy solutions. The company conducts these initiatives under its Zero Emission Solution framework, which aims to modernize a legacy base station into a Single Radio Access Network (RAN) that can reduce power consumption by 70% through improved energy efficiency. Nokia AirScale Base Station’s compact size, high output power and multiband capabilities have made it possible to reduce the site space requirement and support carrier aggregation, while enhancing the overall user-experience. Impressively, Nokia is a part of a group of 87 companies at the United Nations climate summit and intends to curtail carbon emissions by 41% by 2030.



Nokia is focused on building a robust scalable software business and expand it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has inked more than 66 commercial 5G contracts across the globe with 19 live networks. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. It facilitates customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position Nokia as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions as well as fend off competition from rivals like Ericsson ERIC and Huawei.



Nokia’s shares have lost 10.4% against the industry’s growth of 5.4% in the past year. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock topped earnings estimates twice in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 129.1%, on average.





