Nokia Axes COO Role

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that it would discontinue the Chief Operating Officer role and distribute its various functions to among other leaders.

As a result, the current Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier, will leave the company as of January 1, 2020. Erlemeier has been with the company for 25 years and served as chief operations officer for the past two years.

Last Month, the company lowered its full year 2019 and full year 2020 profit outlook due to margin pressure, additional 5G investments and additional digitalization investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.