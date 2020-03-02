Nokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from Sept 1

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia NOKIA.HE on Monday appointed Pekka Lundmark, until now the CEO of energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE, as its new chief executive starting from Sept. 1, 2020, the telecoms equipment maker said.

Lundmark will replace Rajeev Suri, who will step down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, the company said.

