Nokia Announces Key Financial Dates for 2025

Nokia has announced its financial calendar for 2025, detailing key dates for financial reports and its annual general meeting. Investors can expect the company to release its year-end and quarterly results, with the first update scheduled for January 30, 2025. These updates provide crucial insights for shareholders and market participants monitoring Nokia’s financial performance.

