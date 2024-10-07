News & Insights

Nokia And NTT DATA Expand Private 5G Partnership With New Deployment In Brownsville, Texas

October 07, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nokia has announced a global go-to-market partnership with the digital business and IT services company, NTT DATA, to advance Private 5G transformation in key sectors such as airports and smart cities.

The collaboration addresses the growing need and demand for reliable and modern connectivity solutions for critical business and municipal operations and is already demonstrating success with key customers.

The first North American deployment is an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade Private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the City of Brownsville, marking a key milestone for the collaboration. The City of Brownsville leverages Nokia's leading 5G radio access portfolio and NTT DATA's globally available Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G), which delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution that goes beyond connectivity to deliver exceptionally reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities for their mission-critical environments.

Private 5G infrastructure supports the city's immediate needs for seamless connectivity to manage and operate applications for increased public safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability and offers flexibility and scalability for future demand and use cases. It will also position Brownsville as a leader in smart city innovation in North America.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
