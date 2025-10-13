Nokia and CommScope Partner to Accelerate FTTH Deployments in APAC

Nokia NOK and CommScope have teamed up to simplify and accelerate fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by integrating Nokia’s Broadband Easy digital automation platform with CommScope’s FLX ODN non-hardened connectorized terminals. The combined solution offers service providers a fully digitized, end-to-end path to FTTH, delivering unmatched precision, speed and automation.

The joint solution is available for Nokia and CommScope customers across APAC. It will be featured at Network-X in Paris, France, from 14–16 Oct. 2025 and at Telecoms World Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, from 18–19 Nov. 2025.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

The CommScope FLX ODN plug-and-play fiber access terminals feature advanced indexing and connectorized technology that eliminates field splicing while remaining modular and scalable. When paired with Nokia’s Broadband Easy platform, operators can centrally manage the entire fiber deployment process with AI-driven automation and quality assurance—from network design through operations. The result is high-quality fiber networks that are faster to deploy, more cost-efficient, and future-ready.

Management highlighted that with Broadband Easy, they are transforming fiber deployment, making it simpler, faster and more cost-efficient for operators. By combining AI with Nokia’s expertise in fiber network design and integrating the CommScope FLX ODN solution, operators can lower costs, shorten rollout times and accelerate the delivery of high-speed connectivity to the next billion homes.

Nokia is continuously striving to expand its portfolio and its strategic partnership marks a significant step in that direction. In September 2025, Nokia announced a collaboration with Supermicro, a global leader in application-optimized total IT solutions, aimed at empowering cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions.

Also, the company announced a contract with Extreme Broadband ("EBB") and its subsidiary, Open DC, to enhance the performance and security of Open DC’s AI data centers across Malaysia. This initiative aligns with the country’s National Cloud Computing Policy and caters to the high standards of the banking and financial services sector, strengthening EBB and Open DC’s position as leading players in Malaysia’s digital infrastructure space.

However, weakness in the Mobile Networks segment is hindering revenue growth. The company’s international presence exposes it to political and economic disruptions, affecting profitability. Stiff competition in the wireless equipment market is straining the margin. Moreover, macroeconomic uncertainty remains a headwind.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 20.9% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 37.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI. UI, IDCC and MSI carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 49.5%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 82.47%. Its shares have surged 110.5% in the past six months.

IDCC earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 54.27%. InterDigital’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 118% in the past year.

Motorola’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.8%. In the last reported quarter, MSI delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.1%. Its shares have inched up 7% in the past six months.

