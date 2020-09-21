Nokia AirScale Base Stations Boost Azerbaijan's 4G Footprint

In a concerted effort to cater to the increased demand for high speed mobile connectivity in Azerbaijan, Nokia Corporation NOK recently extended 4G footprint of Azercell Telecom with the installation of its AirScale 4G base stations at more than 1,400 sites across the country. At the same time, the mobile operator in the Caucasus region of Eurasia will leverage several software solutions of Nokia providing cloud and security services to augment its network capabilities.



The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership. The products can be easily upgraded through a software update and help to reduce network complexity. The deal will mark the first large-scale regional deployment of 4G services outside of the capital city of Baku and will leverage Nokia’s RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions – an industry-first commercial end-to-end solution.



In order to further improve network agility, Azercell will also leverage Nokia Software’s NetAct Cloud network management system, which is cloud-agnostic and manages both radio and core networks. It provides diverse applications for fault management, configuration management, performance management and security management for holistic network management capabilities.



Moving forward, Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Moreover, Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are expected to improve market conditions significantly in 2020 and beyond.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 83 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Nokia’s shares have lost 21.1% against the industry’s rise of 15.8% in the past year.





We remain impressed with the inherent long-term growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.8%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.