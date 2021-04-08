Nokia AGM Supports All Proposals Submitted By Board

(RTTNews) - Nokia said that its Annual General Meeting supported all proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors. The AGM adopted the Company's financial statements, discharged the members of the Board and the persons who acted as President and Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2020 and supported the Company's Remuneration Report in an advisory vote.

The AGM resolved to elect eight members to the Board. Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Thomas Dannenfeldt, Jeanette Horan, Edward Kozel, Søren Skou, Carla Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh were re-elected for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of the Board.

The AGM re-elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the financial year 2022.

In addition, the AGM resolved that the auditor elected for 2022 be reimbursed based on the invoice of the auditor and in compliance with the purchase policy approved by the Audit Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.