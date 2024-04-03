News & Insights

Markets
NOK

Nokia AGM Approves All Board Proposals

April 03, 2024 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nokia said that its Annual General Meeting approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

The company noted that the AGM took place on Wednesday in Helsinki, Finland. Approximately 78,000 shareholders representing approximately 3.305 billion shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The AGM adopted the Company's financial statements, discharged the members of the Board and the President and Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2023 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report and supported the Remuneration Policy through advisory votes.

The AGM decided that no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting and authorized the Board to resolve on the distribution of an aggregate maximum of 0.13 euros per share as dividend from the retained earnings and/or as assets from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair and Soren Skou as Vice Chair of the Board.

The AGM re-elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the financial year 2025.

The AGM authorized the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 530 million Nokia shares. The authorization is effective until 2 October 2025 and it terminated the corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 to the extent that the Board has not previously resolved to repurchase shares based on the respective authorization.

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to issue a maximum of 530 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues. The authorization is effective until 2 October 2025 and it terminated the corresponding authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.