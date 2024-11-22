Nokia Advances Strategic Merger with Share Issue

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s board has approved a directed share issue of 150 million shares to facilitate the completion of its merger agreement with Infinera Corporation. These shares are expected to be registered and begin trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and Euronext Paris by late November 2024. This move is part of Nokia’s strategic efforts to meet its obligations under the merger agreement, with the merger expected to conclude in the first half of 2025.

