Nokia Advances Share Buyback Strategy with New Repurchases

Nokia Corporation has repurchased 385,015 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.99 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Nokia’s strategy to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders over two years. The total cost of the transactions executed on 21 November 2024 amounted to EUR 1,534,824, reinforcing Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

