Nokia Advances Share Buyback Strategy in 2024

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has repurchased nearly 2 million of its own shares as part of a buyback program aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. This move, which involves increasing the number of shares purchased in 2024, demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The latest acquisition brings Nokia’s total holdings to over 182 million shares.

