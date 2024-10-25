News & Insights

Nokia Advances Share Buyback Strategy

October 25, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has made a significant move in its share buyback program, acquiring approximately 1.8 million of its own shares for a total of 7.9 million euros on October 25, 2024. This is part of Nokia’s strategic plan to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The program is a testament to Nokia’s robust financial strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

