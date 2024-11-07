Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program with New Repurchase

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased 1,848,551 of its own shares on November 7, 2024, at an average price of EUR 4.27 per share. This move is part of a broader share buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders, signaling confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects. Following the latest transactions, Nokia holds 188,043,601 treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.