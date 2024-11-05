News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program with New Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has continued its share buyback program, acquiring over 1.4 million shares at an average price of €4.30, amounting to a total cost of approximately €6.1 million. This effort is part of their larger initiative to return up to €600 million to shareholders over two years. Such moves often reflect confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it an intriguing development for investors.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.