Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program with New Acquisition

Nokia has continued its share buyback program, acquiring over 1.4 million shares at an average price of €4.30, amounting to a total cost of approximately €6.1 million. This effort is part of their larger initiative to return up to €600 million to shareholders over two years. Such moves often reflect confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it an intriguing development for investors.

