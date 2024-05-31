News & Insights

Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

May 31, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has purchased 375,373 of its own shares at an average price of €3.57 per share on May 31, 2024, as part of a share buyback program announced earlier that year. The program, aimed at returning up to €600 million to shareholders, began its first phase on March 20, 2024, under the authorization of Nokia’s Annual General Meeting. Following this transaction, Nokia now holds a total of 96,082,707 treasury shares.

