Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia Corporation has bought back its own shares on May 30, 2024, as part of its EUR 600 million share buyback program announced in January 2024, intended to return cash to shareholders. A total of 383,094 shares were purchased at an average price of EUR 3.54 per share, with the transaction totaling EUR 1,356,881. This activity falls under the first phase of the buyback program, which is set to conclude by December 18, 2024.

