Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has announced the purchase of its own shares on May 29, 2024, as part of a share buyback program initiated by the company’s board to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The program, which began on March 20, 2024, and will end by December 18, 2024, has completed a transaction worth 1.5 million euros, bringing Nokia’s total ownership to 95.7 million shares. As a leader in B2B technology and innovation, Nokia continues to pioneer future network solutions, trusted worldwide for performance, responsibility, and security standards.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.