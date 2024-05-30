Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced a continuation of its share buyback program on May 29, 2024, purchasing 429,773 shares at an average price of EUR 3.50 per share, in line with the program initiated after the authorization of its Board of Directors to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The share repurchases are part of a larger two-year plan, with this phase costing EUR 1,502,229 and increasing Nokia’s treasury shares to 95,674,465. The buyback program reflects Nokia’s commitment to delivering shareholder value while investing in technology innovation for secure and sustainable networks.

