Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia Oyj has announced the buyback of its own shares on May 28, 2024, as part of a previously outlined plan to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company has now acquired a total of 372,427 shares at an average price of 3.57 euros per share, amounting to a total expenditure of 1,328,410 euros on the buyback date. Following these transactions, Nokia Oyj holds 95,244,692 of its own shares.

