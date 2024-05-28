Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has actively pursued its share buyback program, acquiring 372,427 of its own shares on May 28, 2024, at an average price of EUR 3.57 per share, amounting to a total cost of EUR 1,328,410. This move is part of a larger plan announced on January 25, 2024, to repurchase up to EUR 600 million worth of shares in tranches over two years, under the authorization of its Annual General Meeting and in compliance with market regulations.

