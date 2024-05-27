Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has progressed with its share buyback program, repurchasing a significant quantity of its own shares on May 27, 2024, as part of a broader two-year plan to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders. The transactions on this particular date amounted to a total cost of nearly EUR 1.32 million, contributing to the company’s holding of over 94 million treasury shares. This buyback initiative is in line with the company’s commitment to deliver value to its shareholders and follows the authorization from Nokia’s Annual General Meeting earlier in the year.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.