Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program in 2024

Nokia Corporation has repurchased over 1.5 million of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.21 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to return up to EUR 600 million to shareholders by the end of 2024. This strategic move is part of Nokia’s effort to enhance shareholder value while maintaining compliance with European market regulations.

