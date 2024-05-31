Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program 2024

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has reported the buyback of its own shares on May 31, 2024, for a total price of €1,338,730, under a program announced on January 25, 2024, to return up to €600 million to shareholders over two years. This initial phase, utilizing up to €300 million, is in line with regulatory requirements and the authorization from Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2023. Following the transactions, Nokia now holds 96,082,707 of its own shares.

