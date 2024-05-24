Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has proceeded with its share buyback program, repurchasing 362,153 of its own shares at an average price of €3.55 per share on May 24, 2024. This buyback is part of a larger scheme to return €600 million to shareholders within two years, as announced earlier in January. Following this transaction, Nokia now holds over 94 million treasury shares.

