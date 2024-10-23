Nokia Advances in Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has acquired 1,728,647 of its own shares for approximately 7.5 million euros as part of its ongoing share buyback program aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders. This strategic move is part of Nokia’s broader efforts to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its market position. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s commitment to financial growth and sustainability.

