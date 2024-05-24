News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has announced the buyback of its shares on May 24, 2024, as part of a broader two-year program to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders. The first phase of the program involves a sum of up to 300 million euros, with the recent buyback costing 1,287,164 euros and bringing Nokia’s total owned shares to 94,500,376.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.