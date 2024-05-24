Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has announced the buyback of its shares on May 24, 2024, as part of a broader two-year program to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders. The first phase of the program involves a sum of up to 300 million euros, with the recent buyback costing 1,287,164 euros and bringing Nokia’s total owned shares to 94,500,376.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.