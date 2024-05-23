News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

May 23, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the purchase of 358,474 of its own shares at an average price of €3.61 each, as part of a two-year share buyback program aimed to return up to €600 million to shareholders. The first phase of this program, which started on 20 March 2024, is set to run until 18 December 2024, with a maximum spend of €300 million. Following the transaction on 23 May 2024, Nokia now holds over 94 million treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.