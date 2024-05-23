Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the purchase of 358,474 of its own shares at an average price of €3.61 each, as part of a two-year share buyback program aimed to return up to €600 million to shareholders. The first phase of this program, which started on 20 March 2024, is set to run until 18 December 2024, with a maximum spend of €300 million. Following the transaction on 23 May 2024, Nokia now holds over 94 million treasury shares.

