Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has repurchased its own shares on May 23, 2024, spending a total of 1.29 million euros, as part of a larger share buyback program announced on January 25, 2024. This initiative, aiming to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years, is underway with the first phase budgeted at 300 million euros. Following the latest transactions, Nokia now holds 94,138,223 of its own shares.

