Nokia Advances Share Buyback Plan

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has embarked on a share buyback program, repurchasing shares on May 30, 2024, for a total cost of €1.36 million, as part of a broader initiative to return up to €600 million to shareholders over two years. The first phase of this program, which began on March 20, 2024, will utilize up to €300 million for share purchases, and will conclude by December 18, 2024. Following the latest transactions, Nokia now holds 95,707,334 of its own shares.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.