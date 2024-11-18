Nokia Advances Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nokia has taken a significant step in its share buyback program by acquiring over 1.7 million of its own shares, valued at approximately 7.4 million euros, as part of a broader initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to utilizing its financial resources effectively. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Nokia’s strategic financial management.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.