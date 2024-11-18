News & Insights

Nokia Advances Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

November 18, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has taken a significant step in its share buyback program by acquiring over 1.7 million of its own shares, valued at approximately 7.4 million euros, as part of a broader initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to utilizing its financial resources effectively. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Nokia’s strategic financial management.

