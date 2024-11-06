Nokia Advances EUR 600 Million Share Buyback

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased nearly 2 million of its own shares as part of a EUR 600 million share buyback program initiated earlier this year. This strategic move is aimed at returning cash to shareholders and enhancing the company’s financial position. The total transaction cost for the latest repurchase amounted to approximately EUR 8.5 million.

