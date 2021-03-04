Nokia Adopts New Science Based Climate Targets To Reduce Emissions

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) said the company will reduce emissions by 50% across both its own operations and products in use by 2030. Nokia first committed to Science Based Targets in 2017, initially with goals based on limiting global warming to 2°C. The company is now adopting new targets which consider a 1.5°C warming limit, starting with 2019 as the baseline. The company said these have been expanded to cover a broader base, close to 100% of its current product portfolio.

Pekka Lundmark, CEO, Nokia said: "These tougher, new, scientifically-calibrated climate targets mean we will go further and faster to reduce our carbon footprint and ensure sustainability is at the heart of our product design and the smart solutions we enable."

